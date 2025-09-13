Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 11:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 11:48 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം, നാ​ലു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം, നാ​ലു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സി​ക്സ്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു.നാ​ലു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം റോ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​രു​ണ്ടു നീ​ങ്ങു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​രെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadInjuredKuwait Newsvehicle collision
    News Summary - Two dead, four injured in vehicle collision
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X