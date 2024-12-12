Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 5:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 5:11 AM GMT

    ശൈ​ഖ് ജാ​ബി​ർ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    Sheikh Jabir Al Ahmed bridge
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ശൈ​ഖ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ലാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് സു​ബി​യ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ദി​ശ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, പൊ​തു​ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ത്തി​നാ​യി എ​തി​ർ ദി​ശ​യി​ലു​ള്ള പാ​ത തു​റ​ന്നി​ടും.

    സാ​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ഫോ​ർ സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി സ​യ​ൻ​സി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ലോ​ങ് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

