Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകാ​റി​ന് തീപി​ടി​ച്ചു
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 4:00 AM GMT

    കാ​റി​ന് തീപി​ടി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    car burnt
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കാ​റി​ലെ തീ ​അ​ഗ്നി​രക്ഷാ

    സേ​നാം​ഗം അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ൽ ഗ​സാ​ലി റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഒ​രു വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ഗ്നി​രക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സം​ഭ​വം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​രക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​റി​ന് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ൾ ഇ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​രക്ഷാ സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BurntCarKuwait News
    News Summary - The car caught fire
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X