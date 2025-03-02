Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 2 March 2025 8:51 AM IST
    date_range 2 March 2025 8:51 AM IST

    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം; ഏ​ഴു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു

    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം; ഏ​ഴു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മി​ശ്രി​ഫി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടിത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ഴു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​താ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫ​യ​ർ ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് (കെ.​എ​ഫ്.​എ​ഫ്) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ ഫ​യ​ർ ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും ഫ​യ​ർ ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് (കെ.​എ​ഫ്.​എ​ഫ്) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsFire Break Out
