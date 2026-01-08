Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    8 Jan 2026 7:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2026 7:28 AM IST

    റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി: ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി: ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ആ​റാം റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് അ​ൽ-​ബി​ദ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള താ​വോ​ൺ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ ഭാ​ഗി​ക ലെ​യ്ൻ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ലി തു​ന​യ്യാ​ൻ അ​ൽ ഉ​തൈ​ന സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​ത്താ​ണ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം.

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് നി​ർ​ദ്ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തി.

    traffic control Kuwait road repair work
    News Summary - Road Repair Work: Traffic Control
