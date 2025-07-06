Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
6 July 2025 6:51 AM IST
6 July 2025 6:51 AM IST
വാഹനം മറിഞ്ഞ് തീപിടിച്ച് ഒരു മരണംtext_fields
News Summary - One dead after vehicle overturns and catches fire
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഫിഫ്ത്ത് റിങ് റോഡിൽ വാഹനം അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട വാഹനം മറിഞ്ഞ് തീപിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വൈകീട്ടാണ് അപകടം. ഫർവാനിയ സെന്ററിലെ അഗ്നിശമന സേന ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
മരണപ്പെട്ടയാളെ ഫോറൻസിക് വിഭാഗത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. വാഹനം സംഭവ സ്ഥലത്തുനിന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തു.
