Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 July 2025 6:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2025 6:51 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി
    വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫി​ഫ്ത്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വാ​ഹ​നം സം​ഭ​വ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadvehiclesoverturnscatches fire
    News Summary - One dead after vehicle overturns and catches fire
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X