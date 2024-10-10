Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 4:53 AM GMT
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 4:53 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​യ​ർ​വേ​സ് തെ​ഹ്‌​റാ​ൻ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    kuwait airways
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​യ​ർ​വേ​സ് തെ​ഹ്‌​റാ​നി​ലേ​ക്കും തി​രി​ച്ചു​മു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. തെ​ഹ്‌​റാ​നി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം രാ​വി​ലെ 11.10ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്നും തെ​ഹ്‌​റാ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം 14.30ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്നും കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​യ​ർ​വേസ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫോ​ൺ: 0096524345555, വാ​ട്ട്‌​സ്ആ​പ്പ് 0096522200171 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കാം.

    TAGS:Kuwait AirwaysFlight ServiceKuwait News
