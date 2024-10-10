Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Oct 2024 4:53 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Oct 2024 4:53 AM GMT
കുവൈത്ത് എയർവേസ് തെഹ്റാൻ സർവിസ് ആരംഭിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Kuwait Airways launches Tehran service
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് എയർവേസ് തെഹ്റാനിലേക്കും തിരിച്ചുമുള്ള സർവിസുകൾ പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു. തെഹ്റാനിലേക്കുള്ള വിമാനം രാവിലെ 11.10ന് പുറപ്പെടുമെന്നും തെഹ്റാനിൽ നിന്നുള്ള വിമാനം 14.30ന് പുറപ്പെടുമെന്നും കുവൈത്ത് എയർവേസ് അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 0096524345555, വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പ് 0096522200171 നമ്പറുകളിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കാം.
