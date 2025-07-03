Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2025 11:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2025 11:13 AM IST

    വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ലെ ഫാ​മി​ൽ തീ ​അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു ഫാ​മി​ലെ മ​രം സം​ഭ​ര​ണ ​​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

    വ​ഫ്ര, നു​വൈ​സീ​ബ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewswafraFire Break Out
