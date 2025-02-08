Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 11:15 AM IST
    സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ സം​ഘം തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ചു

    കു​​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് മ​റ്റൊ​ര​റി​യി​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ചു. സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ നി​യ​മ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ ശേ​ഷം തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്താ​നാ​ണ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യെ​ന്ന് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​​ടെ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം കു​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്.

