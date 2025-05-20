Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 May 2025 10:05 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 May 2025 10:05 AM IST
സ്റ്റുഡൻസ് എക്സലൻസ് അവാർഡ് -2025 അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Applications invited for Student Excellence Award-2025
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇസ് ലാമിക് വിമൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഐവ), സ്റ്റുഡൻസ് ഇന്ത്യ കുവൈത്ത് എന്നിവ സംയുക്തമായി ഈ വർഷം 10,12 ക്ലാസുകളിൽ ബോർഡ് പരീക്ഷയിൽ ഉന്നത വിജയം നേടിയ കുവൈത്തിലെ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥികളെ ആദരിക്കും. ഓവർ ഓൾ ടോപേഴ്സിനും, സബ്ജെക്ട് ടോപേഴ്സിനും പ്രത്യേകം അവാർഡ് നൽകും. വിദ്യാർഥികൾ iwa.kigkuwait.com എന്ന വെബ് സൈറ്റിൽ അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കണം.
അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കേണ്ട അവസാന തീയതി മേയ് 28. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 99877182 , 515 74715.
