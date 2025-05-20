Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 May 2025 10:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 May 2025 10:05 AM IST

    സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ൻ​സ് എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് -2025 അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സ് ലാ​മി​ക് വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ​വ), സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ൻ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം 10,12 ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കും. ഓ​വ​ർ ഓ​ൾ ടോ​പേ​ഴ്സി​നും, സ​ബ്ജെ​ക്ട് ടോ​പേ​ഴ്‌​സി​നും പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ന​ൽ​കും. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ iwa.kigkuwait.com എ​ന്ന വെ​ബ് സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണം.

    അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി മേ​യ് 28. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 99877182 ,‪ 515 74715.

