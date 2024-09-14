Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 2:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 2:04 AM GMT

    ഖൈ​താ​നി​ൽ ആ​ഡം​ബ​ര കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പിടി​ച്ചു

    car fire
    ഖൈ​താ​നി​ൽ ആ​ഡം​ബ​ര ഫോ​ർ വീ​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ് കാ​റി​ന്

    തീപി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഖൈ​താ​നി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ഡം​ബ​ര ഫോ​ർ വീ​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ് കാ​റി​ന് തീ്പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​ര​മി​റി​ഞ്ഞ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പ​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​മ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​റി​ന് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചി​ല്ല.

    ആ​ള​പാ​യ​വും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 11000 ദീ​നാ​ർ വി​ല​മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​റി​നാ​ണ് തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. തീ​പി​ട​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി‍യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:CarKuwait NewsFire
    News Summary - A luxury car caught fire in Khaitan
