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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightരാജാവിനും രാജ്യത്തിനും...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2026 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2026 10:35 AM IST

    രാജാവിനും രാജ്യത്തിനും പിന്തുണ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് സീറോ മലബാർ സൊസൈറ്റി

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    രാജാവിനും രാജ്യത്തിനും പിന്തുണ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് സീറോ മലബാർ സൊസൈറ്റി
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    സിംസ് ബഹ്റൈൻ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ലോയൽറ്റി പ്ലഡ്ജിൽ നിന്ന് 

    മനാമ: സീറോ മലബാർ സൊസൈറ്റി (സിംസ് ) ബഹ്റൈൻ രാജ്യത്തോടും അതിന്റെ ശക്തമായ നേതൃത്വത്തോടുമുള്ള ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവും, പിന്തുണയും പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ‘ലോയൽറ്റി പ്ലഡ്ജ്’ വിജയകരമായി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ശാന്തിയും സ്ഥിരതയും സൗഹൃദ സഹവർത്തിത്വവും ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്ന ബഹ്റൈൻ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയെ സിംസ് കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു. സിംസ് കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ എല്ലാവരും സജീവമായി പങ്കെടുത്തു, അവർ അഭിമാനത്തോടെ താമസിക്കുന്ന ഈ രാജ്യത്തോടുള്ള അവരുടെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്വബോധവും ആദരവും വീണ്ടും ആവർത്തിച്ചുറപ്പിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:solidarityzero malabarBahrain
    News Summary - Zero Malabar Society expresses support for the King and the country.
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