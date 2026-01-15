Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 15 Jan 2026 12:53 PM IST
Updated On 15 Jan 2026 12:53 PM IST
ജനകീയ സമരത്തിന് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കെ.എം.സി.സിtext_fields
News Summary - KMCC declares solidarity with the people's struggle
മനാമ: നിലവിൽ തലപ്പാടിയിൽ ടോൾ സംവിധാനം നിലനിൽക്കെ 60 കിലോമീറ്റർ ദൂരപരിധി നിയമം ലംഘിച്ച് 22 കിലോമീറ്റർ മാത്രം അകലെ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ ടോൾ പിരിവ് നിർത്തണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് മഞ്ചേശ്വരം എം.എൽ.എ എ.കെ.എം. അശ്റഫിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ആരംഭിച്ച സത്യഗ്രഹത്തിനും പ്രതിഷേധ സമരങ്ങൾക്കും ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കെ.എം.സി.സി ബഹ്റൈൻ സംസ്ഥാന വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഷാഫി പാറക്കട്ട സമരപ്പന്തൽ സന്ദർശിച്ചു.
