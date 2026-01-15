Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    15 Jan 2026 12:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    15 Jan 2026 12:53 PM IST

    ജ​ന​കീ​യ സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി

    ജ​ന​കീ​യ സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി
    ടോ​ൾ പി​രി​വ് നി​ർ​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ എ.​കെ.​എം. അ​ശ്റ​ഫി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച സ​ത്യ​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വൈ​സ് ​പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷാ​ഫി പാ​റ​ക്ക​ട്ട സ​മ​ര​പ്പ​ന്ത​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: നി​ല​വി​ൽ ത​ല​പ്പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ടോ​ൾ സം​വി​ധാ​നം നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കെ 60 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ ദൂ​ര​പ​രി​ധി നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച് 22 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ മാ​ത്രം അ​ക​ലെ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ടോ​ൾ പി​രി​വ് നി​ർ​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ എ.​കെ.​എം. അ​ശ്റ​ഫി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച സ​ത്യ​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ത്തി​നും പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ സ​മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വൈ​സ് ​പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷാ​ഫി പാ​റ​ക്ക​ട്ട സ​മ​ര​പ്പ​ന്ത​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

