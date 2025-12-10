Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 Dec 2025
Updated Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 10:58 AM IST
ഹോപ് ബഹ്റൈൻ വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗം ഡിസംബർ 13ന്
HOPE Bahrain Annual General Meeting on December 13th
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ജീവകാരുണ്യ മേഖലയിൽ സജീവമായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ഹോപ് ബഹ്റൈന്റെ വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗം ഡിസംബർ 13ന് നടക്കും.
വൈകീട്ട് 7.15ന് ഗുദൈബിയയിലെ ചായക്കട റസ്റ്റാറന്റിൽ വച്ചാണ് പൊതുയോഗം. 2025 വർഷത്തെ പ്രവർത്തങ്ങളുടെ വിലയിരുത്തലുകളും, റിപ്പോർട്ട് അവതരണവും, 2026 വർഷത്തേയ്ക്കുള്ള പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളുടെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പും പൊതുയോഗത്തിൽ നടക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 3433 8436 (ഷിബു പത്തനംതിട്ട), 3988 9317 (ജയേഷ് കുറുപ്പ്) എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.
