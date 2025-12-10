Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഹോപ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വാർഷിക...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 10:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 10:58 AM IST

    ഹോപ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗം ഡിസംബർ 13ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹോപ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗം ഡിസംബർ 13ന്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ​മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹോ​പ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 13ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 7.15ന് ​ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ ചാ​യ​ക്ക​ട റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ വ​ച്ചാ​ണ് പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം. 2025 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളും, റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​വ​ത​ര​ണ​വും, 2026 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​യ്ക്കു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 3433 8436 (ഷി​ബു പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട), 3988 9317 (ജ​യേ​ഷ് കു​റു​പ്പ്) എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:hopeHope BahrainAnnual General Meeting
    News Summary - HOPE Bahrain Annual General Meeting on December 13th
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X