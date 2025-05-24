Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 May 2025 2:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2025 2:26 PM IST

    പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ

    പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ
    ന​സീ​റ ഉ​ബൈ​ദ്

    എ​ങ്ങു​പോ​യീ​യെ​ൻ മാ​ര​ൻ..

    എ​പ്പോ​ൾ വ​രു​മെ​ൻ തോ​ഴ​ൻ..

    സ്നേ​ഹം വി​ള​മ്പി ഞാ​ൻ കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു...

    നി​ൻ കാ​ലൊ​ച്ച കാ​തോ​ർ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു..

    ഊ​ണു​മു​റ​ക്ക​വു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ,

    ആ​കെ ത​ക​രു​ന്നു ഞാ​ൻ...

    പ​ക​ലി​നെ രാ​ത്രി ഭ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി...

    മാ​നം, ക​റു​ത്തി​രു​ണ്ടു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി..

    പേ​ടി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും കാ​റ്റി​ൻ ആ​ര​വം എ​ൻ കാ​തി​ൽ വ​ന്നു പ​തി​ച്ചു,

    ഓ​ടി​വ​ന്നെ​ന്നെ,

    മൂ​ടി​പ്പു​ത​ക്കും നി​ൻ മേ​നി​യെ​ങ്ങു​പോ​യ്,

    കാ​ന്താ...

    കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്റെ ക​ണ്ണു ക​ഴ​ച്ചു..

    ഓ​ർ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്റെ.. മ​ന​സ്സു ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു,

    എ​ങ്ങു പോ​യീ​യെ​ൻ മാ​ര​ൻ,

    എ​പ്പോ​ൾ വ​രു​മെ​ൻ തോ​ഴ​ൻ....

    TAGS:hope
