Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    14 Oct 2024 6:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    14 Oct 2024 6:20 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഇ​നി നാ​ലു​ദി​വ​സം മാ​ത്രം

    gulf air
    മ​നാ​മ: കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ദി​നേ​ന ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​വം​ബ​ർ മു​ത​ൽ നാ​ലു​ദി​വ​സം മാ​ത്ര​മെ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കൂ. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഞാ​യ​ർ, തി​ങ്ക​ൾ, ബു​ധ​ൻ, വെ​ള്ളി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    തി​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സും നാ​ലു​ദി​വ​സം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ക്കി. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ടി​നു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഞാ​യ​ർ, ചൊ​വ്വ, വ്യാ​ഴം, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

