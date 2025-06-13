Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:51 AM IST

    ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദി​ലെ ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ലുണ്ടായ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ം

    മ​നാ​മ: സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദി​ലെ ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് എ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsWarehousesFire Break Out
