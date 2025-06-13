Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 9:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 9:51 AM IST
ഗോഡൗണിൽ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
News Summary - Fire in the warehouse
മനാമ: സൽമാബാദിലെ ഗോഡൗണിൽ തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായി. സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് എത്തി തീയണച്ചു. തീപിടിത്തത്തിന്റെ കാരണം കണ്ടെത്താൻ അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.
