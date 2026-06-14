യൂ എ ഇ യിലെ വേനലിന് പറ്റിയ സൂപ്പർ ഈസി റെസിപ്പി - മാങ്ങാ കറി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Jun 2026 9:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Jun 2026 9:06 AM IST
യൂ എ ഇ യിലെ വേനലിന് പറ്റിയ സൂപ്പർ ഈസി റെസിപ്പി - മാങ്ങാ കറിtext_fields
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News Summary - Super easy recipe perfect for summer in the UAE - Mango Curry
ചേരുവകൾ:
1. പച്ചമാങ്ങ - 1 എണ്ണം, ചെറുതായി അരിഞ്ഞത്
2. തേങ്ങ ചിരകിയത് - 1/2 കപ്പ്
3. പച്ചമുളക് - 2 എണ്ണം
4. മഞ്ഞൾപ്പൊടി - 1/4 സ്പൂൺ
5. കടുക് - 1/2 സ്പൂൺ
6. ഉപ്പ് - ആവശ്യത്തിന്
7. വെളിച്ചെണ്ണ - 2 സ്പൂൺ
8. കറിവേപ്പില - 1 തണ്ട്
ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന വിധം:
1. മാങ്ങ, മഞ്ഞൾപ്പൊടി, ഉപ്പ്, 1 കപ്പ് വെള്ളം ചേർത്ത് വേവിക്കുക
2. തേങ്ങ, പച്ചമുളക്, അൽപം വെള്ളം ചേർത്ത് അരച്ചെടുക്കുക
3. വെന്ത മാങ്ങയിലേക്ക് അരച്ചത് ചേർത്ത് ഒരു തിള വരുമ്പോൾ വാങ്ങാം
4. വെളിച്ചെണ്ണ ചൂടാക്കി കടുക് പൊട്ടിക്കുക, കറിവേപ്പില ഇടുക
5. ഈ താളിപ്പ് കറിയിൽ ഒഴിച്ചാൽ റെഡി
വേണമെങ്കിൽ മാങ്ങയ്ക്ക് പകരം വെള്ളരിക്ക വെച്ചും ഉണ്ടാക്കാം
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