Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightFoodchevron_rightRecipeschevron_rightയൂ എ ഇ യിലെ വേനലിന്...
    Recipes
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2026 9:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2026 9:06 AM IST

    യൂ എ ഇ യിലെ വേനലിന് പറ്റിയ സൂപ്പർ ഈസി റെസിപ്പി - മാങ്ങാ കറി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യൂ എ ഇ യിലെ വേനലിന് പറ്റിയ സൂപ്പർ ഈസി റെസിപ്പി - മാങ്ങാ കറി
    cancel

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    1. പച്ചമാങ്ങ - 1 എണ്ണം, ചെറുതായി അരിഞ്ഞത്

    2. തേങ്ങ ചിരകിയത് - 1/2 കപ്പ്

    3. പച്ചമുളക് - 2 എണ്ണം

    4. മഞ്ഞൾപ്പൊടി - 1/4 സ്പൂൺ

    5. കടുക് - 1/2 സ്പൂൺ

    6. ഉപ്പ് - ആവശ്യത്തിന്

    7. വെളിച്ചെണ്ണ - 2 സ്പൂൺ

    8. കറിവേപ്പില - 1 തണ്ട്

    ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന വിധം:

    1. മാങ്ങ, മഞ്ഞൾപ്പൊടി, ഉപ്പ്, 1 കപ്പ് വെള്ളം ചേർത്ത് വേവിക്കുക

    2. തേങ്ങ, പച്ചമുളക്, അൽപം വെള്ളം ചേർത്ത് അരച്ചെടുക്കുക

    3. വെന്ത മാങ്ങയിലേക്ക് അരച്ചത് ചേർത്ത് ഒരു തിള വരുമ്പോൾ വാങ്ങാം

    4. വെളിച്ചെണ്ണ ചൂടാക്കി കടുക് പൊട്ടിക്കുക, കറിവേപ്പില ഇടുക

    5. ഈ താളിപ്പ് കറിയിൽ ഒഴിച്ചാൽ റെഡി

    വേണമെങ്കിൽ മാങ്ങയ്ക്ക് പകരം വെള്ളരിക്ക വെച്ചും ഉണ്ടാക്കാം

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Food Recipegulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Super easy recipe perfect for summer in the UAE - Mango Curry
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X