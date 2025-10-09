Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightFoodchevron_rightRecipeschevron_rightഉ​ള്ളി​ച്ചോ​റിന് വേറെ...
    Recipes
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 5:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 5:43 PM IST

    ഉ​ള്ളി​ച്ചോ​റിന് വേറെ കറികൾ വേണ്ട...!

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Ullichor
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഉ​ള്ളി​ച്ചോ​ർ

    Listen to this Article

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • ചെ​റി​യ ഉ​ള്ളി -8 എ​ണ്ണം
    • വെ​ളു​ത്തു​ള്ളി -8 എ​ണ്ണം
    • വെ​ളി​ച്ചെ​ണ്ണ - 4 ടീസ്​പൂൺ
    • കു​രു​മു​ള​കു​പൊ​ടി -1/2 ടീ​സ്​​പൂ​ൺ
    • ഉ​പ്പ് -ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്

    ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ധം:

    ഒ​രു പാ​നി​ൽ വെ​ളി​ച്ചെ​ണ്ണ ഒ​ഴി​ക്കു​ക. ഇ​ത് ചൂ​ടാ​യി ​വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഇ​തി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​രി​ഞ്ഞു​വെ​ച്ച ചെ​റി​യ​ഉ​ള്ളി, വെ​ളു​ത്തു​ള്ളി എ​ന്നി​വ ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് ന​ന്നാ​യി വ​യ​റ്റു​ക.

    ഇ​തി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ൽ​പം കു​രു​മു​ള​കു​പൊ​ടി​യും ഉ​പ്പും ചേ​ർ​ക്കു​ക. ശേ​ഷം ചോ​റ് ഇ​തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മി​ക്സ്‌ ചെ​യ്ത് ഇ​ള​ക്കു​ക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OnionsFood Recipescooking tipsLatest NewsUllichor
    News Summary - How to Make Ullichor Recipe
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X