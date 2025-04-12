വിമീഷ് മണിയൂരിന് തകഴി ചെറുകഥ പുരസ്കാരം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 April 2025 10:42 PM IST
12 April 2025 10:42 PM IST
വിമീഷ് മണിയൂരിന് തകഴി ചെറുകഥ പുരസ്കാരംtext_fields
News Summary - Vimeesh Maniyur wins Thakazhi Short Story Award
ആലപ്പുഴ: തകഴി ചെറുകഥ പുരസ്കാരത്തിന് കഥാകൃത്തും കവിയുമായ വിമീഷ് മണിയൂർ അർഹനായി. ‘മോനിയലല്ല’ എന്ന കഥക്കാണ് പുരസ്കാരം.
10,000 രൂപയും പ്രശസ്തിപത്രവും ശിൽപവും അടങ്ങുന്ന പുരസ്കാരം ഏപ്രിൽ 17ന് തകഴിയുടെ ജന്മദിനത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന തകഴി സാഹിത്യോത്സവത്തിന്റെ സമാപന സമ്മേളനത്തിൽ നൽകുമെന്ന് ചെയർമാൻ ജി. സുധാകരൻ, സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.ബി. അജയകുമാർ എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
