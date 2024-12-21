Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Dec 2024
21 Dec 2024
പ്രണയച്ചിന്തുകൾ
News Summary - Pranayachindukal
പ്രണയിക്കുകയാണെങ്കിൽ
ആകാശത്തോള
മെന്നെ
പ്രണയിക്കണം
മുറിഞ്ഞു
മുറിഞ്ഞു
പോവുന്ന
മഴ
പോലെ
നോവിച്ചു
പോവരുത്.
