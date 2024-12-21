Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 12:13 PM IST
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 12:14 PM IST

    പ്ര​ണ​യ​ച്ചി​ന്തു​ക​ൾ

    poem
    പ്ര​ണ​യി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ

    ആ​കാ​ശ​ത്തോ​ള

    മെ​ന്നെ

    പ്ര​ണ​യി​ക്ക​ണം

    മു​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    മു​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    പോ​വു​ന്ന

    മ​ഴ

    പോ​ലെ

    നോ​വി​ച്ചു

    പോ​വ​രു​ത്.

