    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 2:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 2:49 PM IST

    മഹാകവി പന്തളം കേരളവർമ്മ കവിത പുരസ്കാരം ഒ.വി. ഉഷക്ക്

    മഹാകവി പന്തളം കേരളവർമ്മ കവിത പുരസ്കാരം ഒ.വി. ഉഷക്ക്
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2026 ലെ മഹാകവി പന്തളം കേരളവർമ്മ കവിത പുരസ്കാരം ഒ.വി. ഉഷയുടെ പ്രിയകവിതകൾ എന്ന കാവ്യസമാഹാരത്തിന് ലഭിച്ചു. 25000 രൂപയും ശില്പവും പ്രശസ്തിപത്രവും അടങ്ങുന്ന പുരസ്കാരം ഫെബ്രുവരി ഒന്നിന് വൈകിട്ട് അഞ്ചു മണിക്ക് പന്തളം ലയൺസ് ക്ലബ്ബ് ഹാളിൽ വെച്ച് പന്തളം കേരളവർമ്മ സ്മാരക സമിതി അദ്ധ്യക്ഷൻ ഡോ. കെ.എസ്. രവികുമാർ സമ്മാനിക്കും. പന്തളം കൊട്ടാരം നിർവാഹക സമിതി പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ആർ.പ്രദീപ് കുമാർ വർമ്മ അദ്ധ്യക്ഷനാകും.

