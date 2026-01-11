Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 9:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 9:16 AM IST

    മരിച്ചവരുടെ വരികൾ

    മരിച്ചവരുടെ വരികൾ
    Listen to this Article

    ഒ​രാ​ളെ തെ​രു​വി​ലി​ട്ട് കൊ​ല്ലു​മ്പോ​ൾ

    അ​യാ​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല മ​രി​ച്ചു പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​തെ​ല്ലാം കേ​ട്ടി​ട്ടും ക​ണ്ടി​ട്ടും

    മൗ​നം പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ൻ

    പാ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട

    ന​മ്മു​ടെ​യെ​ല്ലാം

    ആ​ത്മാ​വു​ക​ളാ​ണ്.

    അ​ങ്ങ​നെ

    എ​ന്നോ ആ​ത്മാ​വ്

    ന​ഷ്​​ട​മാ​യ​വ​രാ​ണ്

    ഈ ​ഞാ​നും നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​മൊ​ക്കെ!

    TAGS:deadpoemliteratureSaudi Arabia
    News Summary - Lines of the Dead
