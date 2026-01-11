മരിച്ചവരുടെ വരികൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 11 Jan 2026 9:05 AM IST
Updated On 11 Jan 2026 9:16 AM IST
മരിച്ചവരുടെ വരികൾtext_fields
News Summary - Lines of the Dead
ഒരാളെ തെരുവിലിട്ട് കൊല്ലുമ്പോൾ
അയാൾ മാത്രമല്ല മരിച്ചു പോകുന്നത്.
അതെല്ലാം കേട്ടിട്ടും കണ്ടിട്ടും
മൗനം പാലിക്കാൻ
പാകപ്പെട്ട
നമ്മുടെയെല്ലാം
ആത്മാവുകളാണ്.
അങ്ങനെ
എന്നോ ആത്മാവ്
നഷ്ടമായവരാണ്
ഈ ഞാനും നിങ്ങളുമൊക്കെ!
