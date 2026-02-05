Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightപാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ട്...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 3:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 3:45 PM IST

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ട് യു​വാ​വി​നെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ ത​ല്ലി​ക്കൊ​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ട് യു​വാ​വി​നെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ ത​ല്ലി​ക്കൊ​ന്നു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌: യു​വാ​വി​നെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ ത​ല്ലി​ക്കൊ​ന്നു. ക​ഞ്ചി​ക്കോ​ട് വാ​ട്ട​ർ ടാ​ങ്ക് ജം​ഗ്ഷ​ൻ പ​ഴ​യ പോ​സ്റ്റ്‌ ഓ​ഫി​സ് തെ​രു​വി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ർ. ബാ​ബു ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ ആ​ർ. സ​തീ​ഷി​നെ വാ​ള​യാ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​രും. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് ബാ​ബു​വി​നെ വീ​ടി​ന​ക​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പോ​സ്റ്റ് മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ബാ​ബു​വി​ന്‍റെ ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​. പി​ന്നാ​ലെ വാ​ള​യാ​ർ പൊലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ സ​തീ​ഷി​നെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsPalakkad NewsMurder Case
    News Summary - Palakkad youth beaten to death by brother
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X