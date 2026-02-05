Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 5 Feb 2026 3:45 PM IST
Updated On 5 Feb 2026 3:45 PM IST
പാലക്കാട്ട് യുവാവിനെ സഹോദരൻ തല്ലിക്കൊന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Palakkad youth beaten to death by brother
പാലക്കാട്: യുവാവിനെ സഹോദരൻ തല്ലിക്കൊന്നു. കഞ്ചിക്കോട് വാട്ടർ ടാങ്ക് ജംഗ്ഷൻ പഴയ പോസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസ് തെരുവിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന ആർ. ബാബു ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ സഹോദരൻ ആർ. സതീഷിനെ വാളയാർ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.
തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശികളാണ് ഇരുവരും. ബുധനാഴ്ചയാണ് ബാബുവിനെ വീടിനകത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പോസ്റ്റ് മോർട്ടത്തിൽ ബാബുവിന്റെ ശരീരത്തിൽ മർദനമേറ്റ പാടുകൾ കണ്ടെത്തി. പിന്നാലെ വാളയാർ പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് സഹോദരൻ സതീഷിനെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
