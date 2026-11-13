ചാലയിൽ 100 പവൻ സ്വർണം കവർന്നു; കവർച്ച നടത്തിയത് ബൈക്കിലെത്തിയ സംഘം

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ചാലയിൽ 100 പവൻ സ്വർണം കവർന്നു; കവർച്ച നടത്തിയത് ബൈക്കിലെത്തിയ സംഘംtext_fields
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News Summary - Gold robbery at thiruvananthapuram Chala
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് വൻ സ്വർണ കവർച്ച. 100 പവൻ കവർന്നതായാണ് പരാതി. ചാലയിലെ വൈഷ്ണവി ജ്വല്ലറി ഉടമയിൽ നിന്നാണ് സ്വർണം കവർന്നത്.
കട അടച്ച് സ്വർണവുമായി വലിയശാലയിലുള്ള വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുമ്പോൾ ബൈക്കിൽ വന്ന രണ്ടംഗ സംഘം സ്വർണം തട്ടിപ്പറിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
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