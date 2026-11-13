Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    ചാലയിൽ 100 പവൻ സ്വർണം കവർന്നു; കവർച്ച നടത്തിയത് ബൈക്കിലെത്തിയ സംഘം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ചാലയിൽ 100 പവൻ സ്വർണം കവർന്നു; കവർച്ച നടത്തിയത് ബൈക്കിലെത്തിയ സംഘം
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് വൻ സ്വർണ കവർച്ച. 100 പവൻ കവർന്നതായാണ് പരാതി. ചാലയിലെ വൈഷ്ണവി ജ്വല്ലറി ഉടമയിൽ നിന്നാണ് സ്വർണം കവർന്നത്.

    കട അടച്ച് സ്വർണവുമായി വലിയശാലയിലുള്ള വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുമ്പോൾ ബൈക്കിൽ വന്ന രണ്ടംഗ സംഘം സ്വർണം തട്ടിപ്പറിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - Gold robbery at thiruvananthapuram Chala
    Next Story
    X