    date_range 17 Dec 2025 6:11 PM IST
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 6:11 PM IST

    COURT NOTICE - THE HON'BLE JUDICIAL FIRST CLASS MAGISTRATE COURT No. II KOTHAMANGALAM M.C 31/2025

    Petitioners-

    1. Mini Anil

    W/o Anil,: 50 years

    Kochupurackal house,

    Pothanikkad P.O, Pothanikkad Village

    2. Ammu, aged 24 years, D/o Anil, do,...do.

    3. Achu, aged 18 years, D/o Anil, do,...do

    4. Athil, aged 15 years S/o Anil, do,...do.

    Respondent (Present address):

    Anil K Bhaskaran S/o Bhaskaran,

    aged 51,

    68-200 Zary Ul, Okrzei 31-33

    Poland Ph: +48729541872

    Permananent address:

    Anil K Bhaskaran S/o Bhaskaran,

    aged 53, Kochupurackal house,

    Pothanikkad P.O,

    Pothanikkad Village (Pothanikkad Police Station limit)

    NOTICE TO RESPONDENT

    Please take notice that the above case filed by the petitioners for protection order, residence order and injunction order and other releif against the respondent stand posted for the appearance of the respondent on 31.01.2026. The Hon'ble Court ordered paper publication as per order in CMP 2362/2025 in the above case. So it is hereby directed that you appear before this Hon'ble Court on the said date 11 am either directly or through pleader, failing which the case will be dispossed off in your absence.

    Dated this on the 10th day of December 2025

    By order sd/- Adv.M.U Sajeevan

