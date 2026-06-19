BEFORE THE HON'BLE HIGH COURT OF KERALA AT ERNAKULAM W.P. (C) No 38862/2025text_fields
BEFORE THE HON'BLE HIGH COURT OF KERALA AT ERNAKULAM W.P. (C) No 38862/2025
Applicants/Writ Petitioner:
Animol Agustine & others
Respondents/Respondents:
The Tahsildar Muvattupuzha & another
NOTICE
Take notice that the above writ petition is filed to issue fresh legal heirship certificate by removing the mother (Mariyakutty Paily) of deceased Agustine E.P. who is none other than the mother-in-law of 1st petitioner. The above petition is posted to 23-06-2026 and if any party wants to implead as respondents or intends to raise any objection in the above matter, they may appear in person or through their pleader and raise their objection before the Hon'ble Court on 23-06-2026 at 10:15 am. In default the matter will be decided finally on the assumption that no party is having any objection in the above number case and the petition will be allowed as prayed for.
Ernakulam 09.06.2026
By order,
Counsel for petitioner
RAM MOHAN L.
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