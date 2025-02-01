Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightFinancechevron_rightപ്രതീക്ഷയർപ്പിച്ച്...
    Finance
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 10:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 10:43 AM IST

    പ്രതീക്ഷയർപ്പിച്ച് മധ്യവർഗം; ആദായ നികുതിയിൽ ഇളവുണ്ടാകുമോ ? -Live Updates

    പ്രതീക്ഷയർപ്പിച്ച് മധ്യവർഗം; ആദായ നികുതിയിൽ ഇളവുണ്ടാകുമോ ? -Live Updates
    നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ എട്ടാം ബജറ്റ് അവതരിപ്പിക്കു​മ്പോൾ ഇക്കുറി വെല്ലുവിളികൾ ഏറെയാണ്. നാല് വർഷത്തിനിടയിലെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ ജി.ഡി.പി വളർച്ച നിരക്കായിരിക്കും ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷമുണ്ടാവുകയെന്ന പ്രവചനങ്ങൾ വന്ന് കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇതിനൊപ്പം തൊഴിലില്ലായ്മയും വർധിക്കുകയാണ്. സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധി മൂലം നിത്യജീവിതം ദുരിതത്തിലായ മധ്യവർഗം ചില ഇളവുകൾ ബജറ്റിൽ പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ആദായ നികുതിയിലെ ഇളവുകളാണ് മറ്റൊരു പ്രതീക്ഷ.

    Live Updates

    2025-02-01 05:08:39
    TAGS:Union Budget 2025
