Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2024 5:26 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2024 5:26 PM GMT

    റഷ്യ ഉപഗ്രഹവേധ മിസൈൽ വികസിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായി യു.എസ്

    US, Russia, anti satellite missile
    ന്യൂയോർക്: റഷ്യ ഉപഗ്രഹവേധ മിസൈൽ സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയതായി രഹസ്യാന്വേഷണ വകുപ്പിനെ ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് യു.എസ് ദേശീയ സുരക്ഷ വക്താവ് ജോൺ കിർബി ആരോപിച്ചു. എന്നാൽ, റഷ്യ ഇതിനോട് പ്രതികരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:RussiaUSanti satellite missile
