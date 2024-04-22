ലബനാനിൽ തടവിലാക്കപ്പെട്ട മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ ടെറി ആൻഡേഴ്സൺ അന്തരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 April 2024
22 April 2024
ലബനാനിൽ തടവിലാക്കപ്പെട്ട മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ ടെറി ആൻഡേഴ്സൺ അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - US journalist held hostage in Lebanon for years dies at 76
അസോസിയേറ്റഡ് പ്രസിന്റെ പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയിലെ പ്രധാന ലേഖകനായിരുന്ന ടെറി ആൻഡേഴ്സൺ 1985 മുതൽ 1991 വരെയാണ് തടവിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞത്.
ന്യൂയോര്ക്: ആഭ്യന്തര യുദ്ധം റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ ലബനാനിൽ ഏഴുവർഷം തടവിലാക്കപ്പെട്ട അമേരിക്കൻ മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ ടെറി ആൻഡേഴ്സൺ (76) അന്തരിച്ചു.
അസോസിയേറ്റഡ് പ്രസിന്റെ പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയിലെ പ്രധാന ലേഖകനായിരുന്ന ടെറി ആൻഡേഴ്സൺ 1985 മുതൽ 1991 വരെയാണ് തടവിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞത്.
