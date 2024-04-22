Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightലബനാനിൽ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2024 5:28 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2024 5:30 PM GMT

    ലബനാനിൽ തടവിലാക്കപ്പെട്ട മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ ടെറി ആൻഡേഴ്സൺ അന്തരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലബനാനിൽ തടവിലാക്കപ്പെട്ട മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ ടെറി ആൻഡേഴ്സൺ അന്തരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ടെറി ആൻഡേഴ്സൺ

    ന്യൂ​യോ​ര്‍ക്: ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര യു​ദ്ധം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ൽ ഏ​ഴു​വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വി​ലാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ ടെ​റി ആ​ൻ​ഡേ​ഴ്സ​ൺ (76) അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു.

    അ​സോ​സി​യേ​റ്റ​ഡ് പ്ര​സി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചി​മേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന ലേ​ഖ​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ടെ​റി ആ​ൻ​ഡേ​ഴ്സ​ൺ 1985 മു​ത​ൽ 1991 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ത​ട​വി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:passed awayUS journalistTerry Anderson
    News Summary - US journalist held hostage in Lebanon for years dies at 76
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X