Madhyamam
    World
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2025 10:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2025 10:58 PM IST

    അമേരിക്കൻ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിൽനിന്ന് പ​കു​തി​യോ​ളം പേ​രെ പിരിച്ചുവിടുന്നു

    അമേരിക്കൻ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിൽനിന്ന് പ​കു​തി​യോ​ളം പേ​രെ പിരിച്ചുവിടുന്നു
    വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ൺ: വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വ​കു​പ്പ് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് കാ​ല വാ​ഗ്ദാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ ചു​വ​ടാ​യി പ​കു​തി​യോ​ളം പേ​രെ പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടു​ന്നു.

    4,000ത്തി​ലേ​റെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ള്ള വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 21 മു​ത​ൽ 2,100 പേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്ക​ൽ നോ​ട്ടീ​സ്. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യും സ്റ്റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

