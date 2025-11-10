Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightഫുങ് വോങ്...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 10:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 10:29 PM IST

    ഫുങ് വോങ് ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ്: ഫിലിപ്പീൻസിൽ നാലു മരണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫുങ് വോങ് തായ്‍വാനിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുമെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു
    Typhoon Fung Wong
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫിലിപ്പിന്‍സിൽ ആ​ഞ്ഞ​ടി​ച്ച ഫു​ങ് വോ​ങ് ചു​ഴ​ലി​ക്കാ​റ്റി​ൽ തകർന്ന വീടുകൾ

    Listen to this Article

    മനില: വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ഫിലിപ്പീൻസിൽ ആഞ്ഞടിച്ച ഫുങ് വോങ് ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിനെ തുടർന്നുണ്ടായ വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കത്തിലും മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലിലും നാലുപേർ മരിച്ചു. 14 ലക്ഷത്തോളം പേരെ മാറ്റിപ്പാർപ്പിച്ചു. രാജ്യത്താകെ വൈദ്യുതി വിതരണം നിലച്ചു.

    ഫുങ് വോങ് തായ്‍വാനിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുമെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. 224 പേരുടെ ജീവനെടുത്ത കൽമേഗി ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെയാണ് ഫുങ് വോങ് ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് ഫിലിപ്പീൻസിന്‍റെ തീരം തൊട്ടത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TyphoonLatest NewsTyphoon Fung Wong
    News Summary - Typhoon Fung Wong: Four dead in the Philippines
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X