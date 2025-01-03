ചെറുവിമാനം തകർന്ന് രണ്ട് മരണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Jan 2025 10:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Jan 2025 11:05 PM IST
ചെറുവിമാനം തകർന്ന് രണ്ട് മരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Two killed in plane crash
വാഷിങ്ടൺ: യു.എസിൽ ചെറുവിമാനം തകർന്നു വീണ് രണ്ടുപേർ മരിച്ചു. 18 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. തെക്കൻ കാലിഫോർണിയയിലെ ഫർണിച്ചർ നിർമാണ കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ മുകളിലാണ് വിമാനം വീണതെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ഫുള്ളർട്ടൺ മുനിസിപ്പിൽ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽനിന്ന് പറന്നുയർന്ന് രണ്ട് മിനിറ്റിനകമാണ് വാനിന്റെ ആർ.വി -10 ഏക എൻജിൻ വിമാനം തകർന്നു വീണതെന്ന് ഫെഡറൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story