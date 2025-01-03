Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    3 Jan 2025 10:45 PM IST
    3 Jan 2025 11:05 PM IST

    ചെറുവിമാനം തകർന്ന് രണ്ട് മരണം

    canada plane crash
    വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ൺ: യു.​എ​സി​ൽ ചെ​റു​വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു വീ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. 18 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. തെ​ക്ക​ൻ കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ർ​ണി​യ​യി​ലെ ഫ​ർ​ണി​ച്ച​ർ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് വി​മാ​നം വീ​ണ​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പറഞ്ഞു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. ഫു​ള്ള​ർ​ട്ട​ൺ മു​നി​സി​പ്പി​ൽ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​റ​ന്നു​യ​ർ​ന്ന് ര​ണ്ട് മി​നി​റ്റി​ന​ക​മാ​ണ് വാ​നി​ന്റെ ആ​ർ.​വി -10 ഏ​ക എ​ൻ​ജി​ൻ വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു വീ​ണ​​തെ​ന്ന് ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ൽ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:plane crashWorld News
