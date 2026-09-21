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    കാനഡയിൽ പൈലറ്റ് പരിശീലനത്തിനിടെ അപകടം: രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ മരിച്ചു

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    ടൊറന്റോ: പൈലറ്റ് പരിശീലനത്തിനിടെ വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണ് കാനഡയിൽ രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ മരിച്ചതായി ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റ് അറിയിച്ചു. തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശി മനോജ് ശിവകുമാർ, പുതുച്ചേരി സ്വദേശി ശ്രീശരൺ തിരുഗണനസംബന്ധം എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചതെന്ന് കോൺസുലേറ്റ് എക്സിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു. ഇരുവരുടെയും വിയോഗത്തിൽ ദു:ഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ കോൺസുലേറ്റ് മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികളിൽ ബന്ധുക്കൾക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ സഹായം വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്തു.

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    News Summary - Two Indian students die in pilot training accident in Canada
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