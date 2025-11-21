Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 10:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 10:32 PM IST

    ഡിക് ചെനിയുടെ സംസ്കാരച്ചടങ്ങിൽ ട്രംപിനും വാൻസിനും ക്ഷ​ണ​മി​ല്ല

    ഡിക് ചെനിയുടെ സംസ്കാരച്ചടങ്ങിൽ ട്രംപിനും വാൻസിനും ക്ഷ​ണ​മി​ല്ല
    വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ൺ: മു​ൻ യു.​എ​സ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഡി​ക് ചെ​നി​യു​ടെ സം​സ്കാ​ര​ച്ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​നും വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ജെ.​ഡി. വാ​ൻ​സി​നും ക്ഷ​ണ​മി​ല്ല.

    വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ൺ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റു​മാ​രാ​യ ജോ​ർ​ജ് ഡ​ബ്ല്യു ബു​ഷ്, ജോ ​ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രും മു​ൻ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റു​മാ​രാ​യ ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ്, മൈ​ക്ക് പെ​ൻ​സ്, അ​ൽ ഗോ​ർ, ഡാ​ൻ ക്വ​യ്ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:funeralDick Cheney
    News Summary - Trump and Vance not attended Dick Cheney's funeral
