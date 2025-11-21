Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Nov 2025 10:32 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Nov 2025 10:32 PM IST
ഡിക് ചെനിയുടെ സംസ്കാരച്ചടങ്ങിൽ ട്രംപിനും വാൻസിനും ക്ഷണമില്ലtext_fields
News Summary - Trump and Vance not attended Dick Cheney's funeral
വാഷിങ്ടൺ: മുൻ യു.എസ് വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡിക് ചെനിയുടെ സംസ്കാരച്ചടങ്ങിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപിനും വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജെ.ഡി. വാൻസിനും ക്ഷണമില്ല.
വാഷിങ്ടൺ നാഷനൽ കത്തീഡ്രലിൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റുമാരായ ജോർജ് ഡബ്ല്യു ബുഷ്, ജോ ബൈഡൻ എന്നിവരും മുൻ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റുമാരായ കമല ഹാരിസ്, മൈക്ക് പെൻസ്, അൽ ഗോർ, ഡാൻ ക്വയ്ൽ എന്നിവരും പങ്കെടുത്തു.
