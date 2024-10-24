Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    24 Oct 2024 5:26 PM GMT
    24 Oct 2024 5:26 PM GMT

    ഇമ്രാൻ ഖാന്റെ ഭാര്യ ബുഷ്റ ബീബിക്ക് ജാമ്യം

    ഇമ്രാൻ ഖാന്റെ ഭാര്യ ബുഷ്റ ബീബിക്ക് ജാമ്യം
    ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മാ​ബാ​ദ്: അ​ഴി​മ​തി​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ​മ്രാ​ൻ ഖാ​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ ബു​ഷ്റ ബീ​ബി ജ​യി​ൽ​മോ​ചി​ത​യാ​യി. ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് കേ​സി​ൽ ജാ​മ്യം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ത്തു​ല​ക്ഷം പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മാ​ബാ​ദ് ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് മി​യാം​ഗ​ൽ ഹ​സ​ൻ ഔ​റം​ഗ​സേ​ബാ​ണ് ജാ​മ്യം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. ബു​ഷ്റ ബീ​ബി ജ​യി​ൽ മോ​ചി​ത​യാ​യ​താ​യി ഇ​മ്രാ​ൻ ഖാ​ന്റെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യാ​യ പി.​ടി.​​ഐ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ജ​നു​വ​രി 31നാ​ണ് തോ​ഷ​ഖാ​ന കേ​സി​ൽ 50കാ​രി​യാ​യ ബു​ഷ്റ ബീ​ബി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

