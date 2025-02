പോക്കറ്റിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച ഫോൺ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ചു; യുവതി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടത് തലനാരിഴക്ക്, ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത്

🇧🇷 PHONE EXPLODES IN SUPERMARKET, LEAVES WOMAN SEVERELY BURNED (NOT MADE IN ISRAEL)A woman suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns when her cell phone exploded in her back pocket while she was grocery shopping in Anápolis, Brazil.The phone was identified as Motorola Moto E32,… pic.twitter.com/R7XOXNZfSL