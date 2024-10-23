Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 4:33 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 4:33 PM GMT

    തുർക്കിയിൽ ഭീകരാക്രമണം; മൂന്ന് മരണം

    Turkey Terror Attack
    അങ്കാറ: തുർക്കിയിലെ സർക്കാർ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള പ്രതിരോധ കമ്പനിയായ തുർക്കിഷ് എയ്റോസ്പേസ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രീസിൽ (ടുസാസ്) ബോംബാക്രമണത്തിൽ മൂന്നുപേർ മരിച്ചു. 14 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. രണ്ട് അക്രമകാരികളടക്കമാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ആക്രമണത്തിന് പിന്നിൽ ആരെന്ന് വ്യക്തമല്ല. ഭീകരാക്രമണമാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു. സുരക്ഷ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ ഡ്യൂട്ടി മാറുന്ന സമയത്താണ് ടാക്സി കാറിൽ ഒരു വനിതയടക്കമുള്ള അക്രമികളെത്തിയത്.

