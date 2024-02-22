Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 5:02 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 5:02 PM GMT

    ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി താ​ലി​ബാ​ൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി താ​ലി​ബാ​ൻ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കൊലപാതകക്കുറ്റത്തിന് ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ട രണ്ടുപേരെ താലിബാൻ അധികൃതർ പരസ്യമായി വധിക്കുന്നത് കാണാനെത്തിയവർ (photo: AFP)

    ഗ​സ്നി: കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ കു​റ്റ​ക്കാ​രെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രു​ടെ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി താ​ലി​ബാ​ൻ. ഗ​സ്നി സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​നാ​ളു​ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ച് കൊ​ല്ലു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ര​ക​ളു​ടെ ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ളും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Talibanpublic execution
    News Summary - Taliban publicly executes 2 convicted murderers in football stadium
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X