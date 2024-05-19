Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2024 9:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2024 9:40 AM GMT

    തായ്‍വാൻ പാർലമെന്റിൽ കൂട്ടത്തല്ല് -വിഡിയോ

    തായ്‍വാൻ പാർലമെന്റിൽ കൂട്ടത്തല്ല് -വിഡിയോ
    തായ്പേയ്: തായ്‍വാൻ പാർലമെന്റിൽ നിയമസഭയുടെ അധികാരം വിപുലീകരിക്കാൻ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടുള്ള ബില്ലുകളെ ചൊല്ലി കൂട്ടത്തല്ല. ഭരണകക്ഷിയായ തായ്‍വാൻ പീപ്ൾസ് പാർട്ടിയും(പി.പി.യും)

    ഡെമോക്രാറ്റിക് പ്രോഗ്രസീവ് പാർട്ടിയും(ഡി.പി.പി) പ്രതിപക്ഷമായ കുമിന്താങ്ങും(കെ.എം.ടി) തമ്മിൽ നടത്തിയ ചർച്ചകൾ പരാജയപ്പെട്ടതിനു പിന്നാലെയാണ് സംഘർഷം അരങ്ങേറിയത്. പ്രതിപക്ഷ പാർട്ടികളും ഭരണപക്ഷവും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. സംഘർഷത്തിന്റെ വിഡിയോ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Taiwanworld news
    News Summary - Taiwan is not a group in parliament
