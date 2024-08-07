Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Aug 2024 6:00 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Aug 2024 6:00 PM GMT
കുടിയേറ്റ വിരുദ്ധ പ്രക്ഷോഭം നേരിടാൻ ‘സ്റ്റാൻഡിങ് ആർമി’text_fields
News Summary - Standing Army to face anti-immigrant protest in britain
ലണ്ടൻ: ബ്രിട്ടനിലെ കുടിയേറ്റവിരുദ്ധ പ്രക്ഷോഭം നേരിടാൻ ‘സ്റ്റാൻഡിങ് ആർമി’ക്ക് രൂപംനൽകി പൊലീസ് രംഗത്ത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച കുടിയേറ്റക്കാരായ അഭിഭാഷകരെയും അവരുടെ ഓഫിസും ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടായിരുന്നു പ്രതിഷേധം.
നഗരത്തിൽ പലയിടത്തും പ്രക്ഷോഭം അക്രമാസക്തമായതിനെ തുടർന്ന് നിരവധി പേരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. അതിനിടെ, ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി കെയർ സ്റ്റാർമർ സുരക്ഷ വിലയിരുത്താൻ വിളിച്ച യോഗത്തിൽ കലാപകാരികൾക്കെതിരെ തീവ്രവാദവിരുദ്ധ വകുപ്പുകൾ പ്രകാരം കേസെടുക്കാൻ നിർദേശം നൽകി.
