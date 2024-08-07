Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കുടിയേറ്റ വിരുദ്ധ പ്രക്ഷോഭം നേരിടാൻ ‘സ്റ്റാൻഡിങ് ആർമി’

    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: ബ്രി​ട്ട​നി​​ലെ കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭം നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ ‘സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​ങ് ആ​ർ​മി’​ക്ക് രൂ​പം​ന​ൽ​കി പൊ​ലീ​സ് രം​ഗ​ത്ത്. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​രെ​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ​പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം.

    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ല​യി​ട​ത്തും പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭം അ​ക്ര​മാ​സ​ക്ത​മാ​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. അ​തി​നി​ടെ, ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി കെ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ർ​മ​ർ സു​ര​ക്ഷ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്താ​ൻ വിളിച്ച യോ​ഗത്തിൽ ക​ലാ​പ​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം കേ​സെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി.

