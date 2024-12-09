Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 5:45 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 5:46 PM GMT

    ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയൻ പ്രസിഡന്റിന് വിദേശയാത്ര വിലക്ക്

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
    സോ​ൾ: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ കൊ​റി​യ​യി​ൽ പ​ട്ടാ​ള​നി​യ​മം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് യൂ​ൻ ​സു​ക് യോ​ലി​ന് വി​ദേ​ശ​യാ​ത്ര വി​ല​ക്കേ​ർ​​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ​യും അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രു​ടെ​യും അ​ഴി​മ​തി വി​രു​ദ്ധ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യു​ടെ​യും അ​പേ​ക്ഷ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​തു സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​മി​​ഗ്രേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ബീ ​സാ​ങ് അ​പ് ആ​ണ് പാ​ർ​ല​മെൻറി​നെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:South Korean presidentYoon Suk Yeol
    News Summary - South Korean president banned from traveling abroad
