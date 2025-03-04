Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    4 March 2025 12:19 AM IST
    4 March 2025 12:19 AM IST

    മാർപാപ്പയെ വെന്റിലേറ്ററിൽനിന്ന് മാറ്റി

    Pope Francis
    വ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ സി​റ്റി: ന്യൂ​മോ​ണി​യ ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യു​ടെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​യെ​ന്ന് വ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ. വെ​ന്റി​ലേ​റ്റ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റ്റി​യ മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​ക്ക് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ യ​ന്ത്ര​സ​ഹാ​യ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ ശ്വ​സി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ രാ​ത്രി മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ ന​ന്നാ​യി ഉ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​യും റോ​മി​ലെ ജെ​മേ​ലി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ വ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ശ്വാ​സ​കോ​ശ സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ രോ​ഗ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി പ​തി​നാ​ലി​നാ​ണ് 88കാ​ര​നാ​യ മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Pope Francis
    News Summary - Significant progress in Pope's health
