Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    22 Nov 2025 10:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 10:06 PM IST

    ഷുമീത് ബാനർജി ബി.ബി.സിയുടെ നോൺ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗത്വം രാജിവെച്ചു

    Shumeet Banerjee
    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നും ടെ​ക് വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ഷു​മീ​ത് ബാ​ന​ർ​ജി ബി.​ബി.​സി​യു​ടെ നോ​ൺ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ത്വം രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ചു.

    യു.​എ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ 2021ലെ ​പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വാ​ദ​പ​ര​മാ​യ എ​ഡി​റ്റി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബി.​ബി.​സി​യു​ടെ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ടിം ​ഡേ​വി​യും വാ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം മേ​ധാ​വി ഡെ​ബോ​റ ട​ർ​ണ​സും രാ​ജി​വെ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സ​മീ​ർ ഷാ ​മാ​പ്പു​പ​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​തി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ത​ന്നോ​ട് ആ​ലോ​ചി​ച്ചി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് ഷു​മീ​ത് ബാ​ന​ർ​ജി​യു​ടെ രാ​ജി.

    TAGS:BBCWorld NewsDonald Trump
