Posted Ondate_range 22 Nov 2025 10:06 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Nov 2025 10:06 PM IST
ഷുമീത് ബാനർജി ബി.ബി.സിയുടെ നോൺ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗത്വം രാജിവെച്ചു
News Summary - Shumeet Banerjee resigns as non-executive member of the BBC
ലണ്ടൻ: ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജനും ടെക് വ്യവസായ നിക്ഷേപകനുമായ ഷുമീത് ബാനർജി ബി.ബി.സിയുടെ നോൺ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗത്വം രാജിവെച്ചു.
യു.എസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപിന്റെ 2021ലെ പ്രസംഗത്തിന്റെ വിവാദപരമായ എഡിറ്റിനെത്തുടർന്ന് ബി.ബി.സിയുടെ ഡയറക്ടർ ജനറൽ ടിം ഡേവിയും വാർത്താവിഭാഗം മേധാവി ഡെബോറ ടർണസും രാജിവെക്കുകയും ചെയർമാൻ സമീർ ഷാ മാപ്പുപറയുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
എന്നാൽ, ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് തന്നോട് ആലോചിച്ചില്ലെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞാണ് ഷുമീത് ബാനർജിയുടെ രാജി.
