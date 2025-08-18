Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 6:00 AM IST

    പാകിസ്താനി​ൽ വെടിവെപ്പിൽ ഏഴുപേർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

    പാകിസ്താനി​ൽ വെടിവെപ്പിൽ ഏഴുപേർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു
    പെ​ഷാ​വ​ർ: പാ​കി​സ്താ​നി​ലെ ഖൈ​ബ​ർ പ​ക്തൂ​ൺ​ക്വ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പി​ൽ ഏ​ഴു​പേ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    ത​ണ്ട ഡാ​മി​ൽ പി​ക്നി​ക് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് നേ​രെ അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ൻ വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ർ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടവരും പരിക്കേറ്റയാളും ഒരേ കുടുംബത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ളവരാണ്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ മികച്ച ചികിത്സക്കായി പെഷവാറിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. പ്രതികളെ പിടികൂടുന്നതിനായി അന്വേഷണം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആക്രമണ കാരണം വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:Crime NewsPakistanshot dead
    News Summary - Seven killed in shooting in Pakistan
