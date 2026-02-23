യുക്രെയ്നിൽ വീണ്ടും റഷ്യൻ ആക്രമണം; ഒരു മരണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 Feb 2026 7:14 AM IST
23 Feb 2026 7:14 AM IST
യുക്രെയ്നിൽ വീണ്ടും റഷ്യൻ ആക്രമണം; ഒരു മരണംtext_fields
News Summary - Russian attack in Ukraine; one dead
കിയവ്: യുക്രെയ്നിലെ കിയവിൽ റഷ്യ നടത്തിയ മിസൈൽ-ഡ്രോൺ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. ആക്രമണത്തെ തുടർന്ന് അഞ്ചു ജില്ലകളിലണ് തീപിടിത്തവും നാശനഷ്ടവും സംഭവിച്ചത്. തകർന്ന കെട്ടിടങ്ങളുടെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽനിന്ന് ഒരു കുട്ടി ഉൾപ്പെടെ എട്ടുപേരെ രക്ഷിച്ചു. യുക്രെയ്നിന്റെ തെക്കൻ ഒഡെസ മേഖലയിലെ ഊർജ - അടിസ്ഥാന സൗകര്യങ്ങൾക്കു നേരെയും റഷ്യ ആക്രമണം നടത്തി. ഇവിടെ തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത് അണച്ചതായും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
