റഷ്യൻ ആക്രമണം: യുക്രെയ്നിലെ താപനിലയത്തിന് കേടുപാട്

Posted Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 11:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 11:45 PM IST
റഷ്യൻ ആക്രമണം: യുക്രെയ്നിലെ താപനിലയത്തിന് കേടുപാട്text_fields
News Summary - Russian attack: Damage to thermal power plant in Ukraine
കിയവ്: റഷ്യൻ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ യുക്രെയ്ന്റെ തെർമൽ പവർ പ്ലാന്റിന് ഗുരുതര കേടുപാടുകളുണ്ടായതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. വൈദ്യുതി നിർമാണ കേന്ദ്രത്തിന് നേരെയുണ്ടായ ആക്രമണം വരാനിരിക്കുന്ന ശീതകാലത്ത് യുക്രെയ്ൻ ജനതക്ക് വെള്ളവും വെളിച്ചവും ചൂടും നിഷേധിക്കാനുള്ള റഷ്യയുടെ തന്ത്രമാണെന്ന് യുക്രെയ്ൻ ആരോപിച്ചു.
ആക്രമണത്തിൽ രണ്ട് തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഒക്ടോബർ അവസാനം മുതൽ മാർച്ച് വരെയാണ് യുക്രെയ്നിൽ ശീതകാലം.
