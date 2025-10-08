Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightറഷ്യൻ ആക്രമണം:...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 11:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 11:45 PM IST

    റഷ്യൻ ആക്രമണം: യുക്രെയ്നിലെ താപനിലയത്തിന് കേടുപാട്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    thermal power plant in Ukraine
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കി​യ​വ്: റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​ക്രെ​യ്ന്‍റെ തെ​ർ​മ​ൽ പ​വ​ർ പ്ലാ​ന്‍റി​ന് ഗു​രു​ത​ര കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി നി​ർ​മാ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന് നേ​രെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം വ​രാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശീ​ത​കാ​ല​ത്ത് യു​ക്രെ​യ്ൻ ജ​ന​ത​ക്ക് വെ​ള്ള​വും വെ​ളി​ച്ച​വും ചൂ​ടും നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള റ​ഷ്യ​യു​ടെ ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് യു​ക്രെ​യ്ൻ ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ അ​വ​സാ​നം മു​ത​ൽ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് യു​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ൽ ശീ​ത​കാ​ലം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Russia attackLatest NewsRussia Ukraine War
    News Summary - Russian attack: Damage to thermal power plant in Ukraine
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X