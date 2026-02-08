Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 7:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 7:18 AM IST

    റഷ്യ-യുക്രെയിൻ യുദ്ധം ജൂണിനകം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കണം; കർശന നിർദേശവുമായി യു.എസ്

    Volodymyr Zelensky
    കിയവ്: റഷ്യ-യുക്രെയിൻ യുദ്ധം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കാൻ അന്ത്യശാസനവുമായി യു.എസ്. നാലു വർഷമായി തുടരുന്ന യുദ്ധം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കാൻ അമേരിക്ക നിർദേശം നൽകിയതായി യുക്രെയ്ൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ​വോളോദിമിർ സെലൻസ്കി അറിയിച്ചു.

    ജൂൺ മാസത്തിനകം ഇരു രാജ്യങ്ങളും കരാറിലെത്തണമെന്നാണ് അമേരിക്ക നിർദേശം നൽകിയിട്ടുള്ളത്. അടുത്ത ആഴ്ച ചർച്ചകൾക്കായി ഇരു വിഭാഗത്തെയും യു.എസിലേക്ക് ക്ഷണിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും വോളോദിമിർ സെലൻസ്കി കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.

    TAGS:USVolodymyr ZelenskyyLatest NewsRussia Ukraine War
    News Summary - Russia-Ukraine war must end by June; US issues strict directive
