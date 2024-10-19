Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 6:51 PM GMT
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 6:51 PM GMT

    500 സൈനികരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ റഷ്യ യുക്രെയിനിന് കൈമാറി

    500 സൈനികരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ റഷ്യ യുക്രെയിനിന് കൈമാറി
    കിയവ്: യുദ്ധത്തിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട 500 സൈനികരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ റഷ്യൻ സേന യുക്രെയിനിന് കൈമാറി. 2022 ഫെബ്രുവരിയിൽ തുടങ്ങിയ യുക്രെയിനി​ലെ റഷ്യൻ അധിനിവേശത്തിന് ശേഷം ആദ്യമായാണ് ഇ​ത്രയധികം മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ യുക്രെയിനിലേക്ക് അയക്കുന്നത്. മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ ഫോറൻസിക് വിദഗ്ധരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പരിശോധിച്ചശേഷം ബന്ധുക്കൾക്ക് കൈമാറുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    യുക്രെയ്‌നിലെ കിഴക്കൻ ഡൊനെറ്റ്‌സ്‌ക് മേഖലയിലെ അവ്‌ഡിവ്ക പട്ടണത്തോടു ചേർന്ന പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ റഷ്യ നടത്തിയ ആക്രമണത്തിലാണ് ഇത്രയധികം സൈനികർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്

    TAGS:Vladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine War
