Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2025 11:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2025 11:46 PM IST

    ബാങ്കിങ് മേഖലയിൽ തിരികെ പ്രവേശിച്ച് റിഷി സുനക്

    Rishi Sunak
    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: ബ്രി​ട്ട​ൻ മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നു​മാ​യ റി​ഷി സു​ന​ക് ബാ​ങ്കി​ങ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ തി​രി​കെ ജോ​ലി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ചു. ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്മാ​ൻ സാ​ക്സ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക​നാ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​മ​നം.

    രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് സു​ന​ക് ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന യു.​എ​സ് ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യു​ള്ള ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റ്മെ​ന്റ് ബാ​ങ്കാ​ണ് ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്മാ​ൻ സാ​ക്സ്.

    TAGS:banking sectorRishi SunakUK Prime Minister
